Bridge-work briefing and more for your West Seattle Monday

WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide for our list of what's up today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE BRIEFING: As previewed on Friday, the mayor and SDOT plan a media briefing at 11 am today “to mark the start of construction for the final phase of repairs to the West Seattle Bridge.” They’ve decided to hold it online, though media crews will be allowed onto the bridge this afternoon for a closer look. You can watch the livestream at 11 am by going here.

VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS: The West Seattle Reign is scheduled to host tryouts for U15-U18 girls/boys volleyball, 6:15 pm at Seattle Lutheran High School (4100 SW Genesee).

TRIVIA X 3: Monday night brings three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HANUKKAH: Night 2 of the eight-night festival.

And two online holiday fundraising auctions continue today:

ST. NICHOLAS FAIRE: Last day for online bidding, with themed gift packages available – and dream getaways too – all raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank in this virtual version of First Lutheran Church of West Seattle‘s annual fundraiser fair – go here to browse and bid.

KIWANIS ONLINE AUCTION: You can help the service club continue its work with local kids by bidding on items including local gift cards. Browse and bid by going here.