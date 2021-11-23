BIZNOTE: MexiCuban takes over ex-Tacos y Mariscos El Tiburón space

Three months after Tacos y Mariscos El Tiburón closed at 17th/Roxbury, the sign’s up for its successor. MexiCuban has opened a takeout/delivery operation as the first phase of its plan for the space, with a sit-down restaurant to follow. Until now, MexiCuban, founded by Chef Octavio Ortega, has been truck-based, but has now added this bricks-and-mortar space in South Delridge. Their food is as the name describes, a Mexican/Cuban fusion – here’s the menu (or, here’s a photo that Therese sent – thank you! – after happening onto Mexicuban’s takeout opening last Sunday), from “fluffy tacos” to Cubano sandwiches and bowls. Via email, MexiCuban tells WSB they’re now open for business Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 am-8 pm (but will be closed this Thursday for the holiday): “We are currently just doing online orders for pickup and delivery. We have a dedicated quick-pickup window on 9448 17th Ave SW. We expect to be open for dine-in by February 1st, with a full-service bar. Orders online can currently be placed at MexiCuban.online for pickup and delivery.”