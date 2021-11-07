Admiral Neighborhood Association to meet in-person and online Tuesday

The Admiral Neighborhood Association invites everyone who lives, works, shops, or studies in the area to join them for a “hybrid” meeting on Tuesday (November 9th):

Admiral Neighborhood Association – Tuesday, November 9th, 7-9 PM General Meeting With Board Member Elections And Upcoming Events

We will be having elections for ALL Board Member roles, including: Secretary, Membership, Vice President, Art Walk Coordinator, and Social Media Board Member Positions.

If you are interested in making a positive impact in the Admiral Community or just want to check us out, please join us. If there is another role or idea you have for a Board Member Position, please let us know!

You do not need to be a Board Member to be a part of the Admiral Neighborhood Association.

We exist to help all residents, businesses, and individuals who work and live in the Admiral Junction Neighborhood!

The meeting will be our 4Q21 General Meeting and all are welcome.

Location: Hybrid Meeting- Virtual and In Person

In Person at Admiral Church in the Lounge Room, located at 4320 SW Hill Street admiralchurch.org

Virtual at: Zoom