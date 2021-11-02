2 ways to show your holiday spirit for residents at The Kenney: Videos, pet parade

The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW) has two invitations for you if you’re interested in sharing your holiday spirit with their residents (and others). First, something you can do at home:

Feeling the holiday spirit? Looking for a unique and creative service project for your kiddos or group organization? Help us #BringTheJoy to The Kenney residents this holiday season by sending in a video! Whether it’s of you and your family singing Christmas carols, your school orchestra playing a song or just wishing them a Merry Christmas, or reciting poetry, we want to hear from you! For more information and to submit your video, please visit heritage1886.org/joy-video! The Kenney is a part of the Heritage Ministries family of retirement communities, so not only do our local residents see your video, but also at our properties back east. It’s a great way to make the season shine for many others! Join us!

They’ll be accepting videos through mid-December. In the nearer term, how about a pup parade this Sunday? Here’s that announcement: