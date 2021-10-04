YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle physical-therapy clinics’ annual food-drive challenge is on!

From the West Seattle Food Bank, news that the annual food-drive competition between local physical therapy clinics has begun! Here’s how you can be part of it:

For the 10th year, West Seattle Physical Therapy clinics are uniting for the month of October in a good-natured competition to celebrate National Physical Therapy Month with donations to the West Seattle Food Bank.

The participating PT clinics are:

Biojunction Sports Therapy – 3729 California Ave. SW

Dexter Physical Therapy – 6021 B California Ave SW

Highline Physical Therapy – 4700 42nd Ave. SW

Lake Washington Physical Therapy – 1309 Harbor Ave. SW

Life in Balance Physical Therapy – 5410 California Ave. SW

Kinetic Physical Therapy – 4828 California Ave. SW

Sea Pines Physical Therapy – 4617 37th Ave. SW

Sound Physical Therapy – 3823 Delridge Way SW

Please stop by one of the above clinics before October 31 and drop off your donation! The Food Bank will be weighing each clinic’s donations throughout the month and let you know which clinic will be victorious, but we know for sure that our West Seattle neighbors in need will be the real winners!