West Seattle woman running New York City Marathon to help save kids’ lives

Maybe you’ve seen Alisha Timm out running in her orange shirt. She is in training for this year’s New York City Marathon, just a week and a half away, and wants to explain why:

Hi There! My name is Alisha Timm and I am a proud five-year West Seattle resident – I’m also the girl running around in the orange ‘Imagine a World Without Cancer’ shirt. It’s been so fun to run around all of the neighborhoods in West Seattle and fall even more in love with this beautiful community

.

Growing up I played competitive soccer and ran cross country, but after a terrible knee injury and a horrific car accident found myself being told I shouldn’t run any more. Well, twelve half-marathons later, I’ve found myself training for my first marathon, the 50th New York City Marathon. After being postponed last year, it is officially happening on November 7th this year.

When I started on the pursuit of completing the NYC Marathon, it was a check off the bucket list for me – but, I couldn’t bring myself to a place where I could imagine not taking the opportunity to raise awareness and do good for something bigger than myself. Joining Fred’s Team was a no-brainer for me as every single person in this world has been impacted by cancer; driving awareness and funding research is critical to making a change. Fred’s Team is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NY, the largest and oldest private cancer center in the world. As part of the team, you can select if you’d like to contribute to a certain type of cancer – I went with childhood.

Raising awareness for childhood cancer was my choice for several reasons, but the largest being that these kids have their whole life ahead of them and are starting out with this unfathomable battle, I cannot even begin to imagine being the child or family in that situation. Below are some statistics that really surprised me when I started digging in:

-#1 cause of death in children

-Only 4% of research dollars spent annually are on childhood cancer

-95% of survivors have significant health-related issues due to treatment options

-43 kids per day in the US are diagnosed with cancer

Statistics are based on US only; imagine adding in the rest of the world.

Should you decide to learn more, my page is here.

Thank you for your interest in reading about this, it means a ton and is such a large part of my life!