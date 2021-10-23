WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Second coyote sighting of the week

Just three days after our first coyote-sighting report in a long time, we received another one today, from Ann: “I wanted to let you know that my husband was up late last night and spotted a coyote in our yard around midnight. We live in the Fauntlee Hills neighborhood. He did not get a photo but we are not far from the sighting last week.” We’ve long published coyote sightings not as warnings, but as FYIs that we share our peninsula with them – learn about coexisting with coyotes here.