WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seal-pup season still busy

David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network sent the photo, explaining that it shows ‘a young harbor seal pup recently responded to by Seal Sitters and transported to SR3 with potential respiratory issues.” This was one of “14 different live harbor seal pups including 2 today” to which Seal Sitters has responded since July 1st; in all, they’ve responded to 47 calls about live and dead marine mammals, sometimes with multiple responses for one animal “that may haul out at different locations or on different dates.” To report a marine mammal to SSMMSN, call 206-905-SEAL. (And keep your distance – photos like these are taken from a distance with long lenses,)