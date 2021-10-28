WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 3 candidate forums, Seattle Lutheran HS open house, CSIHS-WSHS football, more…

(Photo by James Tilley)

Just five days left to vote, and tonight brings three chances for what might be your last look at the candidates in five races:

PORT COMMISSION: Three Seattle Port Commission races are on the ballot, each with an incumbent and a challenger. At 5 pm online, the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition co-presents a forum with all three. Our calendar listing includes the registration link.

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE: The two West Seattleites in this race will face off again during the West Seattle Transportation Coalition‘s monthly meeting, online at 6:30 pm. The viewing/call-in information is in our calendar listing.

SEATTLE MAYOR: The last major debate of the campaign is at 7:30 pm, and will be streamed/televised on multiple outlets – details in our calendar listing.

Also in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide (where you’ll find even more than what’s spotlighted below):

GRAND OPENING: 4 pm, the doors open at West Seattle Bowl‘s new Three 9 Lounge (here’s our peek inside), 39th/Oregon.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: The latest from Gov. Jay Inslee on the pandemic and more, 2:30 pm – watch the livestream here.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: Online meeting at 11 am, with tree protection as a spotlight topic. Info’s in our calendar listing.

ALKI KEEP MOVING STREET @ WSTC: In addition to the county executive candidates’ forum mentioned above, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting online at 6:30 pm will include an update on/discussion of the Alki Point “Keep Moving Street.” Participation information is in our calendar listing.

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 7 pm, in person, at the school (4100 SW Genesee) – details here; RSVP here.

HULING BOWL: The rescheduled crosstown-rivalry football game between Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School is scheduled for 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE: The haunted experience at 2130 Alki SW will be open 7-10 pm – go here for full details.