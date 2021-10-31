West Seattle Junction trick-or-treating, other Halloween happenings, and what else is up for your Sunday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

First, here’s the Halloween lineup for today/tonight, followed by what else is up;

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS: Our West Seattle Halloween Guide has dozens of display locations, most with pics, sent to us in recent weeks.

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT YOUNGSTOWN: Trick-or-treating at Youngstown Coffee in Morgan Junction (6032 California SW) – candy and stickers – open 8 am-4 pm.

TRICK-OR-TREAT IN THE JUNCTION: West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival business trick-or-treating, 10 am-2 pm. The Farmers’ Market is on as usual; trick-or-treating is in front of businesses along the sidewalks, plus a few bonus locations such as the KeyBank plaza on the southwest corner of California/Alaska. See you there – we’ll be there updating as it goes!

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT PAPER BOAT: Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) will give out candy bags (open 11 am-5 pm).

HALLOWEEN AT TAILS TO ASTONISH: Tails to Astonish Halloween Spooktacular! 12-7 pm. “Join us for our 1st annual Halloween Spooktacular! Free candy & comics for anyone in a costume! Costume contest at 6 pm. Winner gets $20 in store credit! 10% off all Back Issues, Toys and Statues! Make sure we are part of your trick or treat plans!” (4850 California SW)

CANDY CRAWL: Trick-or-treat at Daystar (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor), 2-5 pm – details in our calendar listing.

DOWNTOWN WHITE CENTER TRICK-OR-TREATING: White Center business trick-or-treating, starting at 3 pm – 16th SW and beyond.

GRACE CHURCH TRUNK-OR-TREAT: “Excited to see you at our Trunk or Treat on October 31st from 4-6 pm! We are located at 10323 28th Ave SW, between White Center and West Seattle. It is an easy, fun, safe way to Trick or Treat without any scary tricks. Can’t wait to see you here! More information on our website.”

SKELETON THEATRE: Animatronic Skeleton Theatre returns, in person and online! In-person 6-minute show “Get Silly” every 10 minutes or so 6-9 pm both nights, 36th/Hanford. Online version will be published here sometimd today/tonight.

HAUNTED ALLEY: Special trick-or-treat location in Arbor Heights, 6-8 pm – details here.

NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE, spooky experience at 2130 Alki SW – extended hours tonight, 6:30-11 pm. Details in our calendar listing.

SING IT: Halloween karaoke at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9:30 pm.

Now, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, the non-Halloween lineup:

(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod)

CHURCHES: Most are still streaming, along with offering in-person services. Here are this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

CLUB VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS: West Seattle Reign (WSB sponsor) has tryouts 10 am-12:30 pm today for club volleyball, U10, U12, U13 & U14 Girls & Boys, at Seattle Lutheran High School (4100 SW Genesee) – register at westseattlereign.com.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Still lots of fresh produce even as we get deeper into fall. Shop 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

TOYS FOR TOTS: During the market, you can drop off new unwrapped toys at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth (west side, near the north end).

CARDHALLA AT MEEPLES: All weekend, people have been building a huge house of cards at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), continuing today (open at noon) until it all gets knocked down at 5 pm (throwing coins that’ll be collected as a charity fundraiser)! Stop in and be part of it.

COMMUNITY ART SHOWCASE: Last day to see what your neighbors are showing at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open noon-5 pm today.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

Got an event for listing in our calendar and previews? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!