West Seattle Junction parking lots’ future, Alki Community Council, and what else is up for your Thursday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up for the rest of your Thursday.

TAKE YOUR DOG SWIMMING: Fourth day for Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club‘s annual “dogs swim in the pool before it’s drained and cleaned” event. 4:30-6 pm (11003 31st SW).

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION PARKING LOTS’ FUTURE: As previewed here, tonight at 6:30 pm, you’re invited to an online meeting to see/hear a vision for the West Seattle Junction Association-leased parking lots’ future, and to ask questions/voice opinions. Information for viewing/participating/calling in is here.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Virtual meeting at 6:30 pm – “Code Game” night, explained in our calendar listing (which also has info on registering to attend).

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: First in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic. As announced:

In-person Meeting

Alki Community Council

7:00 pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021

Alki United Church of Christ

6115 SW Hinds St Agenda: Report from FAN (Friends of Alki Neighborhoods)

Discussion of Officers (Election of officers scheduled for November Alki UCC church has asked us to follow their protocol, which is probably familiar to you from entering other venues. The main guidelines are: -Face masks are a requirement for everyone attending.

-There will be a health check form to complete when entering the building.

-Chairs will be distant.

-After the meeting begins, the front doors will be locked, with a number listed to text for entry.

KING COUNTY REDISTRICTING: We’ve talked about the once-a-decade process of re-mapping the districts from which legislative and U.S. House representatives are elected. Also under way – redrawing of King County Council districts. Community input is important, and you can find out how via an online “town hall” at 7 pm tonight – attendance info here.

LIVE MUSIC: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show at Drunky Two Shoes BBQ (16th/98th in White Center) – lineup here.

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!