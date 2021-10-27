WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Here’s your business trick-or-treating lineup

Now that we’re midway through Halloween week, time to review the local business-district trick-or-treating plans:

ADMIRAL DISTRICT: 3-6 pm Friday at participating businesses.

ALKI BEACH: 10 am-noon Saturday – check here for map updates.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION: 10 am-2 pm Sunday as part of Harvest Fest week – here’s the map to more than 20 “candy stations” you’ll see, in addition to merchants handing out treats:

The Harvest Fest and Trick or Treat page is updated here.

WHITE CENTER: Starting at 3 pm Sunday – see the latest list of participating businesses here.

(Westwood Village is not having a trick-or-treat event this year, according to merchants we’ve talked to.)

In addition to what’s above, we’ve heard from a few individual businesses/venues with additional plans:

BROCANTE BEACH HOUSE: Participating in the Alki Beach trick-or-treat and open special hours on Saturday beyond that, with special plans for shoppers too, 10 am-6 pm at 2622 Alki SW – details here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Trick or treat at the home of West Seattle’s history (61st/Stevens) on Saturday, noon-4 pm. Also spooky storytime and crafts, 1 and 3 pm.

YOUNGSTOWN COFFEE: The Morgan Junction coffee shop (6032 California SW) is offering candy and stickers all weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

TAILS TO ASTONISH: It’s the first Halloween for the comic-book store just south of The Junction (4850 California SW) and they’ll be open noon-7 pm on Sunday with candy and comics for everyone in costume. Plus 10 percent off back issues, toys, and statues. And a costume contest at 6 pm – prize is $20 in store credit.

Lots of other Hallo-week fun (starting tonight) in our West Seattle Halloween Guide, and we’re still adding to it, so email us your event at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!