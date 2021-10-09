WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Got decorations?

(WSB photo – seen in Gatewood)

With Halloween three weeks from tomorrow, we’ve heard from some readers wondering if we’ll be spotlighting decorations again this year. Answer: Yes! We’re already seeing some excellent examples, from cute to funny to spooky. So if you have – or are going to have – or see someone else with – a well-decorated house/yard/apartment window/business … let us know. Photos are great, but not required; with or without a pic, please describe whether it’s a lit display (so people know the optimal viewing time, before or after dark). westseattleblog@gmail.com or text our hotline, 206-293-6302 – thanks!