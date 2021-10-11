WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Warrant served by SWAT team; arrest in another window-smashing case

After reader questions about two Saturday incidents, we were able to follow up with SPD today:

SWAT SERVES WARRANT: The SWAT team response near 3rd/Olson [map] on Saturday morning was a warrant service that traces back to a non-West Seattle cade, according to this SPD summary:

On 10-09-2021 at 5:30 am, during a temporary assignment with the Robbery Unit, an officer investigated a carjacking in the South Precinct. His thorough and tireless investigation ultimately identified a suspect (a violent, convicted felon) that was also possibly responsible for several other violent crimes in Seattle and King County. Officer secured warrants for the suspect and a residence in the Southwest Precinct. (Saturday) morning, SPD SWAT served those warrants and safely and effectively arrested the suspect. Multiple members of CRG assisted with the operation. Additional evidence, including ammunition and narcotics, was recovered. Incidentally, SW Patrol had an active project involving a vulnerable adult living in the residence. CRG and SW Patrol were able to resolve that matter peacefully following SWAT’s securing of the residence.

The suspect is a 32-year-old woman who remains in the King County Jail, bail set at $10,000 in connection with a previous assault case; we’ll be checking with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the status of this new case.

WINDOW-SMASHING & ASSAULT ARREST: This also happened on Saturday and involved multiple incidents in the late morning/early afternoon, according to the police-report narrative. SPD was first called about the suspect after an incident in the Whole Foods store (4700 block of Fauntleroy SW), reported as someone pulling a gun on someone else and threatening them. The person who pulled what he later called a “mace gun” called police to say he was the victim of an assault, giving the first name and description of the suspect, an acquaintance who he said had turned up in the store and punched him without provocation. A short time later, while an officer was following up on that incident, another nearby business – not identified in the report – called to report a man “throwing merchandise,” then “standing in street yelling,” appearing to be under the influence of something. The description in both incidents was similar. Officers found the suspect, a 42-year-old man, walking near 35th/Alaska, and in the meantime got a call from a third business, at 36th/Alaska, about someone pulling a knife after being confronted about breaking out the glass in that business’s front door. Police soon arrested the suspect and seized his knife. He was bleeding from a cut on his right hand and so was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail, where he remains. We’ll be following up on this case too.