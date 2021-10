Lura‘s yellow 2015 Nissan Juke was stolen in the Beach Drive area overnight: “The key fob was accidentally left in the car – we had traded who was driving the car but the key didn’t get handed off. So this may have been purely opportunistic – someone checking doors, finding it unlocked, pressing the “START” button. Police report made. License AXH4237.” The car looks like this stock photo. Call 911 if you see it.