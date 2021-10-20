West Seattle, Washington

20 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Porch prowler; south stats

October 20, 2021 3:16 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

West Seattle Crime Watch starts with a reader report:

PORCH PROWLER: Bryan caught someone on his security camera trying his front door twice early Tuesday morning – jiggling the handle and attempting a key code – at 1:30 am (video) and 3:30 am (video). Neighbors caught what appears to be the same person on at least two other porches at different times. Bryan filed a police report, #21-277629. (Added: This was in Morgan Junction.)

SOUTH STATS: On Tuesday afternoon, King County officials convened an online community meeting about public safety in White Center’s downtown business district. SPD and SFD participated too. From the former, Southwest Precinct Operations Lt. Dorothy Kim presented crime stats and trends for West Seattle neighborhoods adjacent to/near White Center – South Delridge, Westwood, Roxhill, Arbor Heights. We covered the full meeting for our partner site White Center Now but thought you’d be interested in Lt. Kim’s slides (click to enlarge):

Lt. Kim also brought the year-to-date numbers for West Seattle in general:

We checked the SPD data dashboard – that’s actually the entire Southwest Precinct, including South Park. She didn’t bring up/down percentages for those but the dashboard’s stats for all of 2020 show three categories are close now to the entire 2020 year total – rape, robbery, and assault.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Porch prowler; south stats"

  • Chris October 20, 2021 (3:29 pm)
    Do not leave keys under mats, under flower pots, over the door, in mailbox or other places.   Thieves know the hiding spots.   It appears this guy leaned over to possibly check under the doormat for a key.

  • Jay October 20, 2021 (3:40 pm)
    There was a prowler in Puget Ridge at around 6pm on Monday in my yards and many others, and he ended up stealing a girl’s bike which was retrieved by her parents in an altercation.

    • WSB October 20, 2021 (3:59 pm)
      I neglected to add the location (adding now) – Bryan’s break-in attempt was in Morgan Junction.

  • Ruckus October 20, 2021 (4:02 pm)
    If you freeze-frame the prowler’s face in the second video, it appears he’s a senior citizen in his late 60’s or mid-70’s. Definitely an oldster 

  • Neighbor October 20, 2021 (4:24 pm)
    Notice how the guys shoes changes between the 2 videos… so odd!

