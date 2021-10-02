West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Playground assault

October 2, 2021 2:12 pm
The report is from Anthony:

I’d like to make the community aware of an assault that occurred on the Lafayette Elementary playground this morning around 10:45 AM.

I was there with my kid and asked a man walking two off-leash dogs to check and make sure they didn’t poop in the bushes on the west side of the playground when they were out of his sight. He immediately asked if I wanted to fight, and came from across the playground (he was heading towards the north exit) and immediately got in my face. We argued for a few minutes, he insisted on fighting me, in front of my kid and another person, even as I tried to walk away. Ultimately he lost it and hit me in my right shoulder, promptly leaving when I got my phone out to call 911.

He left the playground heading south on 44th Ave and went west on SW Stevens. He was a white male, about 6’3″ , 220 pounds, had on a dark blue hoodie (University of California shirt, I believe), blue sweatpants, flip-flops and a hat. He had two labradoodles/poodles with short hair, golden/white in color, about 40 pounds each. Thank you to the other parent who intervened and removed my kid from the situation. Such a strong reaction in front of children on a playground is very disturbing.

If you have any information, the police report number is 21-260407.

  • Itf October 2, 2021 (2:25 pm)
    So sorry that happened. He sounds nuts. Shouldn’t be too hard to spot him if he lives nearby and has those two dogs. Good job remembering the description.

  • AlkiBean October 2, 2021 (2:41 pm)
    That’s just awful…I hope a police report was filed as you were definitely assaulted.  More and more I’m thinking of moving out of the city.  I thought West Seattle was the last, best place.  :-(

    • WSB October 2, 2021 (2:56 pm)
      The police report # is in the story.

  • WS98 October 2, 2021 (2:45 pm)
    Anthony, thanks for sharing this. I’m sorry that happened to you and your child. That guy was WAY out of line, super disturbing that his response was to assault you – in front of your child no less. What a bully and a jerk. 

