WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: One bike stolen, one left behind; car prowler; suspected intruder arrested

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

ONE BIKE STOLEN, ONE LEFT BEHIND: From Margaret, who says this happened on SW Andover “between the Admiral and Alaska junctions’:

HI. Our black Novara bike was stolen, but someone’s else’s bike was left in its place so we thought we would reach out in case the original owners might be located. The black bike is the one that belongs to us and is missing. The white and blue bike is the one that was left with us.

If you’ve seen Margaret’s bike or recognize the dumped one, let us know and we’ll connect you.

CAR PROWLER: Texted report and photo:

Car Prowler on camera in Gatewood neighborhood this morning of 10/25/2021 at 5:30 am. This car prowler was walking west on SW Austin Street and at 5:30 am came into my driveway and tried getting in our vehicles. At 5:50am he was spotted walking east on SW Austin street. This is the same location in Gatewood and same truck that has been targeted more than a dozen times in the last 6 months. Also note – he is wearing a blue Adidas gym outfit and appears to have a Ace bandage wrapped around his left leg shin area. Following up the above- I made a police report online and they game me incident tracking number T21021940.

SUSPECTED INTRUDER ARRESTED: A 40-year-old woman was arrested Sunday afternoon for suspected burglary after two incidents in the Alki area. According to the police-report narrative, first police were called to the 3200 block of Alki SW after a report that a woman broke into a residence, briefly, and then walked out onto Beach Drive. Then what’s believed to be the same woman turned up in a back yard in the 3400 block of Beach drive, trying to enter that residence. Police arrested her there. The only thing taken, according to the Alki SW resident, was several pieces of candy. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail and the roster shows her still there now.