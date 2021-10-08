WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More gunfire on SW Charlestown

For the second time in a week, there’s been confirmed gunfire near 47th/Charlestown. We reported on the previous incident last week, shortly after it happened the night of September 30th; police say two residences and one car were hit by bullets that night. Neighbors called 911 again last night and this morning about suspected gunfire, but police have only confirmed gunfire in last night’s incident: They got that call around 7 pm last night (Thursday, October 7th). Two casings were found. Neighbors’ reports varied, according to the police narrative – one person saw people running out of an apartment after the shots; another person saw a silver SUV speeding away; another person saw a motorcycle speeding away. No property damage or injuries reported.

This morning’s call was in the 6:30-7 am vicinity. The police-report narrative says callers reported hearing one loud noise followed by “possible rapid fire.” One caller said they saw smoke in front of an apartment building. The officer who was dispatched found a “suspicious” car with no plates and noted “a strong odor of burnt black powder consistent with fireworks …” plus, along and beneath the car, “cardboard wadding consistent with fireworks that had been exploded.” Neither the car – whose VIN traced to an owner in Tukwila – nor anything else was damaged.