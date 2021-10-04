West Seattle, Washington

05 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another would-be catalytic-converter thief gets the boot

October 4, 2021 5:26 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

That is an almost-stolen catalytic converter and the tool the would-be thieves had to leave behind when Edgar chased them off late last night:

Heard a clatter outside our house on the corner of 42nd and SW Brandon and found two young men taking liberties with my Lexus catalytic converter. Not my best moment but I ran out, swore at them and proceeded to kick the guy that was underneath my car and they took off in a sedan with Oregon plates. They threw their beverage at me on the way by.

A call to police ensued. SPD incident # is 21-261915.

