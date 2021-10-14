West Seattle Bridge meeting, WS Art Walk, and more for your Thursday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Quick look at highlights from our calendar for the rest of today/tonight:

GLASS-BLOWING DEMO & ART-GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH: Live demos are back at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way) – 11 am to 4 pm today – as part of Refract. And while you’re there, check out/shop the Pumpkin Patch!

MEDICARE Q&A: Consultations with Patrice Lewis at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am-1 pm – call to register at 206.932.4044.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: 2:30 pm, Gov. Jay Inslee holds his next briefing/media Q&A about the pandemic. You will be able to watch the livestream here.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: 4-6 pm online, the latest bridge info and other updates, as previewed here. You’ll be able to watch the livestream here.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5 pm “until late,” with a record number of businesses participating, as previewed here – some with art, some with food/drink specials to enhance your night out. The list/map:

Browse the featured artists by going here.

THE ART OF MUSIC: Two locations during tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, 6-7:40 pm:

The Art of Music, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association on upcoming Second Thursday Art Walk Evenings during October through December, returns on October 14th. Performances with free admission begin at 6 pm and will be at two locations: Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW) in the Alaska Junction and Sopranos Antico Pizza & Pasta (2348 California SW) in the Admiral Junction. Click here for more information.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, Barbara Johns will give a presentation on her book “Kenjiro Nomura, American Modernist: An Issei Artist’s Journey.” The Southwest Seattle Historical Society presents the WWSWS series; get viewing information by registering here.

PIANO BAR: 8 pm-11 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), exploring the Great American Songbook. More info in our calendar listing.

