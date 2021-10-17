WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Return of the eagles, and 7 other views

Welcome to one of our periodic while-the-football-game’s-on galleries of West Seattle bird photos shared by WSB readers! First photo is from Jamie Kinney, who reports the Bald Eagles are back, and saw this one in the Me-Kwa-Mooks vicinity. Next, one of the ducks you can see year-round, as photographed by Machel Spence:

Marc Milrod noticed three cormorants drying their wings in unison off Constellation Park:

Two species of shorebirds photographed by Mark Wangerin – Black Turnstones:

And Sanderlings:

Linda Rackner caught the eye of a Crow at Lincoln Park while a Great Blue Heron took off in the background:

Another crow photo – Jerry Simmons saw one pursuing an Osprey:

And Michelle Laughlin was visited by a Cooper’s Hawk:

Big thanks to everyone who sent photos! westseattleblog@gmail.com is where to send yours – birds and more – or, if it’s breaking news, please text our hotline, 206-293-6302.