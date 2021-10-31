WEEK AHEAD: Fauntleroy ferry-terminal project’s Community Advisory Group meets again

(File photo)

A new month starts tomorrow and a new round of community meetings is ahead. On Wednesday, Washington State Ferries reconvenes the Community Advisory Group for the project that will replace the Fauntleroy ferry terminal/dock. This will be the third meeting since the group launched in June. It’s online, 6 pm Wednesday (November 3rd), and all are welcome to attend via Zoom – register here to get the link. This group’s meetings do not have public-comment periods – nor do they include votes/decisions, just briefings/discussion – but if you have a comment on the project, emqil FauntleroyTermProj@wsdot.wa.gov. (Our coverage of the group’s most-recent meeting, in July, is here.)