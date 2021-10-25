UPDATE: 2 water-rescue responses off Beach Drive

1:36 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response to Beach Drive/Genesee. Dispatch says the report is off a paddleboarder 20 yards off shore, bleeding, yelling for help. Updates to come.

1:39 PM: They’ve revised the location to SW Carroll, which is Weather Watch Park (across from La Rustica).

1:40 PM: The person is now reported to be out of the water, and the response is being downsized to a low-level medical response.

2:38 PM: And now another water-rescue response dispatched, this time to the 5200 block of Beach Drive for a possible kite-surfer in distress.