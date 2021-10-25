West Seattle, Washington

25 Monday

UPDATE: 2 water-rescue responses off Beach Drive

October 25, 2021 1:36 pm
 West Seattle news

1:36 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response to Beach Drive/Genesee. Dispatch says the report is off a paddleboarder 20 yards off shore, bleeding, yelling for help. Updates to come.

1:39 PM: They’ve revised the location to SW Carroll, which is Weather Watch Park (across from La Rustica).

1:40 PM: The person is now reported to be out of the water, and the response is being downsized to a low-level medical response.

2:38 PM: And now another water-rescue response dispatched, this time to the 5200 block of Beach Drive for a possible kite-surfer in distress.

  • WS resident October 25, 2021 (1:44 pm)
    Who in their right mind goes out paddleboarding with gale winds? On the other hand, one guy went out at dusk a month ago, paddled out toward the island, the night came and I left the park before the guy returned and it was dark out. Who knows…

    • WSB October 25, 2021 (1:49 pm)
      Paddleboarding is how dispatch described it, based on whatever they learned from whomever called it in, but I suppose it could have been a kiteboarder, or windsurfer as the term used to be, as they definitely take advantage of blustery weather. We’ve had explanations in the past from kiteboarders/windsurfers in comment threads, will link if I can find one.

