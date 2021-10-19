Vaccine pop-up, dog swim, kindergarten info night, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Black Turnstones and Surfbirds, photographed Monday at Alki by Dan Ciske)

Just some of what’s on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for today:

VACCINE POP-UP: Until 1 pm, the South Park Senior Center (8201 10th Ave. S.) is hosting a wqlk-in COVID vaccine clinic. All three vaccines are available, as noted in our calendar listing.

(added) CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Chief Sealth International High School‘s slow-pitch softball team plays Cleveland for the Metro League championship at 4 pm today, lower field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

DOG SWIM: Take your pup swimming on what might be the nicest day this week! Second of six days when Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) opens its pool to dogs before closing and cleaning it for the offseason. 4:30-6 pm. Details in our preview.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly event organized by Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving – 4:30 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

KINDERGARTEN INFORMATION NIGHT: 6 pm at Hope Lutheran School (42nd/Oregon) – info’s in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC: 6 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS 832: You’re invited to the twice-monthly online meeting, 6:30 pm – details here.

TRIVIA & TACOS: 7 pm Tuesdays at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: 8 pm Tuesdays at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), play bingo free with Cookie Couture.

Something to add for today/tonight? Text our hotline – 206-293-6302; for event listings further down the road, email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!