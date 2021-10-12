Transformational Psychiatry NW: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Transformational Psychiatry NW. New sponsors get the opportunity to tell you about what they do – so here’s what Transformational Psychiatry NW would like you to know:

(From left at Transformational Psychiatry NW – Tim, Debbie Sweetland, Jacqueline Marcell-Koledin)

Greetings From Transformational Psychiatry NW in Jefferson Square Plaza!

Are you suffering from depression, anxiety, or other mental-health problems, or do you of know someone who is? It just so happens that one in five Americans experiences some kind of mental-health issue, and the need for medical care is on the rise.

Many who suffer have tried medications, but few have heard of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation), a gentle, non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for anxiety and depression. TMS can also be beneficial for addiction, PTSD, chronic pain, smoking cessation, migraines, tinnitus, and others. It’s available right here in West Seattle and covered by most insurance.

Some benefits of TMS include:

• No major side effects

• Non-invasive, non-surgical treatment

• No anesthesia or sedation required

• Drug-free treatment

• Covered by most insurance plans or self-pay

• Performed in office – may return to work right away

Our Mission at Transformational Psychiatry NW: We want to help transform the lives of those suffering from difficult-to-treat mental-health problems. We are excited to provide cutting-edge technology of TMS to assist in this process.

Jacqueline Marcell-Koledin, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, and her team of certified TMS Technicians specialize in TMS and are now accepting new patients and referrals. In the heart of West Seattle, our spacious clinic is designed with social distancing and patient safety in mind. Please call us today to schedule a free consultation, at 206-673-2408, or visit our website at tp-nw.com to find out more.

