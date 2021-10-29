TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Pre-Halloween Friday notes & weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

After a very rainy night, drying out today – the forecasters promise – just in time for Hallo-weekend.

WATCH OUT FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS

From the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide, Admiral District businesses welcome trick-or-treaters 3-6 pm today, Alki Beach businesses do it 10 am-noon tomorrow, The Junction 10 am-2 pm Sunday, and then of course there’s Halloween night everywhere … everybody be careful!

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

587th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

South Park Bridge:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed has stalled again, but 1st Ave. South Bridge openings are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

ROAD WORK – TODAY, THIS WEEKEND, BEYOND

26th SW – Ongoing closure between Roxbury and Barton for RapidRide H Line prep work, at least a few more weeks, the county says.

THIS WEEKEND: Here’s the multi-location SDOT advisory:

This weekend, we’ll be completing the concrete street panel work started a few weeks ago on 16th Ave SW and SW Austin St in the northbound direction. This work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM Saturday and is expected to be completed by 5 PM. You can expect to see some travel lane closures throughout the day on Saturday, but traffic will be maintained in both directions. After completing the work, we will place steel plates Saturday evening to allow the concrete to fully harden. You can expect minor traffic impacts on Sunday afternoon as concrete crews remove the steel plates. We’ll also be working on updating the painted street striping at the intersection between Corson Ave S and S Michigan St. This work is anticipated to last from 6 AM to 11 AM on Saturday. The left turn lane will be affected north of S Michigan St and the southbound through lanes will be affected south of S Michigan St for removal of paint lines and installation of new ones to support a slightly different operation. In South Park this weekend, we’ll also be completing some minor street pavement repairs in various locations on Saturday from approximately 7 AM to 5 PM. We do not anticipate any major closures or detours for travelers.

NEXT WEEK: More RapidRide-related work at 26th/Roxbury, starting as soon as Monday. This flyer has full details.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Regular Metro schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

For ferries and Water Taxi: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi continurs on its new schedule (no weekend or off-peak shuttle buses).

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.