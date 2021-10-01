TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday notes and weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

Sunny, cool, breezy – with yet another 60-ish high (yesterday’s high was 62)..

ROAD WORK

26th SW – The closure between Roxbury and Barton is expected to shift to southbound next week.

25th SW & Barton – More county-led RapidRide prep work.

Delridge project – Some work remains but nothing big.

(added) This weekend and beyond – Rescheduled work on I-5 southbound, Friday night through Monday morning, between Yesler and I-90 … Work on West Marginal both days this weekend, plus work at the east end of the Roxbury corridor on Sunday – details on both of those are here. … Next week, the county’s RapidRide work will close 15th SW south of Roxbury.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips. Reminder – the fall “service change” starts tomorrow; here’s our report on West Seattle changes.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL

Tolls have just gone up.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

556th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – Note: Thanks for all the comments about the camera angle; we mentioned it to SDOT and it’s been fixed:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.