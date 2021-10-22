TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday info and weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

After an unusually warm Thursday (high of 69), today’s forecast includes intermittent rain and a high around 60.

ROAD WORK – TODAY AND THIS WEEKEND

26th SW – Ongoing closure between Roxbury and Barton for RapidRide H Line prep work. We checked on Wednesday – about another month to go. (They’ve had a procurement delay in signal loops.)

This weekend – From SDOT:

This weekend we’ll be installing a small island using paint and white posts near SW Front St in the center turn lane on West Marginal Way SW. This work is anticipated to begin as early as 4 AM Saturday and will conclude as soon as 8 AM. We will close one lane in both directions, including the center turn lane, to complete this work. We’ll also be working to install missing posts on West Marginal Way S and S Holden St later in the afternoon on Saturday. These posts help limit the number of last-minute lane changes to get into the right turn only lane that people use to drive north over the 1st Ave S Bridge. We will be closing one of the three southbound lanes and will keep the right turn only lane open during this work. We anticipate this work to conclude as early as 12 PM.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Regular Metro schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

For ferries and Water Taxi: WSF says it’s back to two-boat service on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi remains on its new schedule (no weekend or off-peak shuttle buses).

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

580th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.