TRAFFIC: Got Fauntleroy issues? Here’s how to contribute questions for next week’s meeting

As mentioned in our report on September’s Fauntleroy Community Association meeting, the group has been planning a conversation about Fauntleroy traffic issues. Now we have the announcement, including how you can contribute questions:

A local Fauntleroy traffic-issues meeting will be held virtually October 12th, from 7 to 9 PM, with members of SDOT, Seattle Police Department’s Southwest Precinct, Seattle Police Traffic Division, and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold’s office.

This meeting stems from the most recent survey conducted by the FCA, in which traffic issues such as speeding, noise, pedestrian safety, and neighborhood cut-throughs were the number one concern of the Fauntleroy community. We request that community members submit questions, concerns, recommendations, and, importantly, issues with specific streets and cross-streets where the issues exist to traffic@fauntleroy.net by the close of business October 8 [this Friday]. Questions will be compiled so they may be addressed by the attendees.