12:14 PM: Thanks for the tip! The signal at ever-busy 16th/Holden is flashing red, and that’s jammed things up in the area, especially eastbound Dumar/Austin.

12:34 PM: Texter says it’s fixed. We published the alert immediately after verifying the problem firsthand, and didn’t see a crew in the area, but we’ll head back to check.

12:59 PM: Verified – normal now.