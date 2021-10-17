This year’s West Seattle Monster Dash is happening now. New incentive!

This year’s West Seattle Monster Dash – supporting West Seattle Cooperative Preschools – is both a virtual 5K – happening right now! – and in-person kids’ dash/family-fun event next Saturday, and organizers have a new incentive:

The 10th annual Monster Dash 5K and fundraiser to support West Seattle Cooperative Preschools is in full swing, and we have prizes for you! We are so excited to announce the giveaway of a 2016 Jersey signed by Gustav Svensson, generously donated by the Seattle Sounders. Let us know what winning this jersey would mean to you or the special Sounders fan in your life. To be eligible to win

1.) email your story by October 31st to: westseattlemonsterdash@gmail.com AND 2.) support Monster Dash by participating in one of the following ways:

Virtual 5K: Register HERE and run anywhere! Be sure to come back and log your time by October 24th – top male and female finishers receive $50 gift cards to Super Jock ‘N Jill. Registration includes a 10th anniversary Monster Dash t-shirt.

Kids Dash and Family Fun Event: Held at White Center Co-op Preschool on October 23 from 10 am – 1 pm. Join us for a staggered-start dash (beginning roughly every 20 minutes), kids’ crafts, and a themed photo backdrop. Costumes encouraged! Price includes a 10th anniversary Monster Dash t-shirt. Event registration is limited to children 12 and under. Registrants of the Kids Dash will be put into a drawing to win a month of free classes courtesy of the Little Gym, four tickets to the Seattle Aquarium, and more!

Donate: You can donate directly to our event, or help boost our cause by setting up your own fundraising page. The top fundraiser wins a cocktail kit and a $50 gift card to The Westy. Raising $100 or more earns you a free 5K registration (note: must register for the 5K prior to setting up fundraising page.) Donations will be accepted through October 31st.