THIS WEEKEND: Drumming to call the coho home to Fauntleroy Creek

(WSB photo, 2019)

Volunteers are watching Fauntleroy Creek for signs of returning spawners. Another tradition this time of year: Drumming to welcome the coho home. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement from creek steward Judy Pickens:

Bring your mask and a drum of any kind to this annual all-ages event hosted by the Fauntleroy Watershed Council. We’ll keep our distance as we drum and sing to call coho spawners into Fauntleroy Creek. 4539 SW Director Place (near upper SW Director and Fauntleroy Way SW , across from the ferry terminal); drumming will guide you into the circle. Heavy rain cancels.

Here’s our recent report on what else the Watershed Council does – and how you can help.