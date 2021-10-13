Teen in the family? Online event to look at life after high school

If you have a teen in the family, it’s never too soon for them to start thinking about life after high school. Get some guidance one week from tonight – on Wednesday, October 20th, online at 7 pm, the West Seattle High School PTSA presents “Set Up for Success – College and Career Planning.” They’re inviting all local families, not just those with WSHS ties. Here’s the announcement:

Join the West Seattle High School PTSA for an informative evening with a panel of knowledgeable counselors, staff, parents, and students assembled to give a better understanding of the options students have after high school, how to best utilize high school for the future, what resources exist and where to find them.

While the panel will be West Seattle High-centric, the bulk of the information is universal to all SPS students.

You can register for the meeting here: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArdu6tqzgrG9eAkKvOOAlgtH84zuCkwjbG. Once you register, you will be sent a Zoom link for the October 20th meeting.

We have also put together a brief survey for your input so that we can best prepare to address your specific questions. To fill out the survey, please go to https://forms.gle/nzEYCFPFty8bD4sX7