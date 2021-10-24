Storm fails to stop Fauntleroy Fall Festival volunteers and visitors

Thanks to Brandy for the top photo – part of the haul from this year’s drive-up/ride-up/walk-up Fauntleroy Fall Festival. It went on as planned despite the stormy weather that swept through this afternoon. Volunteers were at stations to offer some traditional festival favorites – with the salmon hats, Jeff and Chantille from John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor):

(WSB photos from here down)

With hot chocolate and cider, the Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering team:

With puzzles and pencils for kids, Ginger and Shellie from HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor):

Mike from the Fauntleroy Community Association offered takeaways including street-safety signs:

Music, too! Organizers asked festival visitors to sign up in advance for a time slot to go through, to avoid a traffic jam. They’d hosted more than 150 visitors by the time we stopped by around the end of the first of three hours. The festival is always free, powered by donations and volunteers.