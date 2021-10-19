West Seattle, Washington

20 Wednesday

SPORTS: Chief Sealth International High School takes second place in slowpitch softball

October 19, 2021
That’s the Chief Sealth International High School slow-pitch softball team, which played for the Metro League championship this afternoon at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

The Seahawks’ game against Cleveland was a battle, and they were leading in the final inning, but a late rally won it for the Eagles, 10-5. Chief Sealth’s season isn’t over yet, though – CSIHS athletic director Ernest Policarpio tells us they’ll be playing a TBD opponent Friday, 4 pm at NCSWAC, to see who advances in the postseason. All welcome to be there to cheer them on.

