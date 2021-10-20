SPORTS: Annual Chief Sealth-West Seattle football game has a new date

While covering the Chief Sealth International High School softball-championship game on Tuesday, we learned a new date has finally been set for the annual CSIHS-West Seattle HS football game, aka the Huling Bowl. It was originally scheduled for September 17th, but canceled in the wake of a tumultuous day on the Sealth campus. The game is now set for Thursday, October 28th, 7 pm, at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle); both teams play home games at the stadium, but WSHS will be the home team for this one. (Before then, the teams each have games this week – WSHS plays Roosevelt at NW Athletic Complex, 7:30 pm this Thursday; CSIHS has a road trip up to Anacortes for a 1 pm game this Saturday.)
