SDOT at HPAC, and what else is up for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Thanks to Al for the photo of Tuesday’s rainbow)

Today’s belated look at what’s up for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:

SCAVENGER HUNT: This continues as part of the West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest – get your map at a participating business! More info in our previous coverage.

CITY BUDGET: Today’s the second of third days for the City Council to go through the nearly 200 amendments they’re proposing for next year’s budget. (We went through the agenda and didn’t see any West Seattle specifics of note, but you can review by going here (where you’ll also find viewing/listening info). After lunch break, they’ll resume at 2 pm.

FAMILY FUN: Family Harvest Festival at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW), 5-7 pm.

HPAC: The community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge has a big agenda tonight, online at 7 pm, including SDOT on 16th SW speed calming and the Delridge-Highland Park stretches of Stay Healthy Streets, plus a possibility for the long-idle Dumar Substation site at 16th/Holden. More info, and connection details, here.

GIMME SHELTER CONCERT: 7:30 pm online, the annual benefit for DESC – whose properties include the Delridge supportive-housing complex Cottage Grove Commons – features local fave Billy Joe and the Dusty 45s. Registration info is in our calendar listing.

‘ROCKY HORROR’: 8 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), watch “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with guest host Old Witch. “It’s time to do the Time Warp at the Admiral Pub.”