SALMON-WATCHING: You’re invited to Fauntleroy ‘open creek’ Saturday

(Photo and video by Palmer Richardson)

So far this salmon-watching season, volunteers have seen two spawners – on separate occasions – in Fauntleroy Creek. So they’ve decided to host an “open creek” for the community on Saturday afternoon (when the weather should be MUCH calmer than today). Here’s the invitation, sent by Judy Pickens:

Volunteers with the Fauntleroy Watershed Council will host an all-ages open creek on Saturday noon-3 pm in lower Fauntleroy Creek. Stroll on over to the fish ladder viewpoint at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy Way SW and come down the nearby long driveway at 4539 SW Director Place to the creek level. Tuck a mask in your pocket and come prepared to check out the habitat, get your questions answered, and maybe see a coho spawner on what is forecast to be a beautiful fall afternoon. Children should bring a parent.

No guarantee you’ll see a fish, but here’s what to look for: