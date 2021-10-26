West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

UPDATE: Rescue response after man falls at Schmitz Park

October 26, 2021 11:25 am
11:25 AM: A Seattle Fire “rope rescue” response is arriving at the Admiral/Stevens entrance to Schmitz Park [map]. The call is described as a man in his 30s falling down an embankment and unable to get out on his own.

11:31 AM: SFD is calling for SPD help blocking Admiral Way while the rescue continues.

11:35 AM: Firefighters told dispatchers the man is not believed to have major injuries – his main complaint so far is leg pain.

11:41 AM: SFD says the man is “directly under the bridge” – if you’ve been to Schmitz Park, you know how steep that embankment is.

  • valvashon October 26, 2021 (11:33 am)
    Just saw two Medic One units go by along with the Heavy Rescue truck and two supervisor vehicles.  Maybe more than one person?

    • WSB October 26, 2021 (11:33 am)
      No, just one. Medic 44 is the supervisor that often also responds to major callouts.

