UPDATE: Rescue response after man falls at Schmitz Park

11:25 AM: A Seattle Fire “rope rescue” response is arriving at the Admiral/Stevens entrance to Schmitz Park [map]. The call is described as a man in his 30s falling down an embankment and unable to get out on his own.

11:31 AM: SFD is calling for SPD help blocking Admiral Way while the rescue continues.

11:35 AM: Firefighters told dispatchers the man is not believed to have major injuries – his main complaint so far is leg pain.

11:41 AM: SFD says the man is “directly under the bridge” – if you’ve been to Schmitz Park, you know how steep that embankment is.