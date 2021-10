10:37 PM: Avoid the 4700 block of Delridge Way SW [map] for a while – SFD is sending a “rescue extrication” response for a crash with one person reported trapped in a car.

10:50 PM: Firefighters have freed the driver, a man, from the car. He’ll be taken to the hospital by SFC medics.

11:01 PM: Firefighters have also reported a second injured person who will be transported by private ambulance.

11:19 PM: Police just told dispatch that southbound Delridge is reopening.