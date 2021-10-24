UPDATE: Power outage in Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge, South Park

8:47 AM: Thanks for the tip. Almost 1,000 customers have lost power – the map shows they’re mostly in Highland Park, South Delridge, Riverview, and South Park.
9:08 AM: The map shows another 29 customers added to the outage total, now 1,023.
8:47 AM: Thanks for the tip. Almost 1,000 customers have lost power – the map shows they’re mostly in Highland Park, South Delridge, Riverview, and South Park.
9:08 AM: The map shows another 29 customers added to the outage total, now 1,023.
Brownouts and flickering lights in Admiral – no full outage yet.
Flickering near Lowman Beach/Lincoln Park.
| 2 COMMENTS