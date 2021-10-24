West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Power outage in Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge, South Park

October 24, 2021 8:47 am
8:47 AM: Thanks for the tip. Almost 1,000 customers have lost power – the map shows they’re mostly in Highland Park, South Delridge, Riverview, and South Park.

9:08 AM: The map shows another 29 customers added to the outage total, now 1,023.

  • Mellow Kitty October 24, 2021 (8:50 am)
    Brownouts and flickering lights in Admiral – no full outage yet. 

  • TB October 24, 2021 (8:54 am)
    Flickering near Lowman Beach/Lincoln Park. 

