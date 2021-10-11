West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

44℉

NORTHERN LIGHTS: You might see the aurora tonight!

October 11, 2021 9:08 pm
 West Seattle news

9:08 PM: From West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen, word that you might be able to see the aurora tonight, looking north. All her standard aurora-viewing advice is here if you decide to go out looking. She’s heading to Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW) to look:

Let us know if you see it!

10:14 PM: Some sightings:

