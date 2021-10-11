NORTHERN LIGHTS: You might see the aurora tonight!

9:08 PM: From West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen, word that you might be able to see the aurora tonight, looking north. All her standard aurora-viewing advice is here if you decide to go out looking. She’s heading to Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW) to look:

I'm aiming for one of these pink stars if you want to join me. Wear a mask!@westseattleblog @WestSeaWx pic.twitter.com/j4HiCflZrj — Alice's AstroInfo (@AlicesAstroInfo) October 12, 2021

Let us know if you see it!

10:14 PM: Some sightings:

a bit from seattle/sunset with phone camera pic.twitter.com/8EkGHKYguE — liz murdock (@mizmurder) October 12, 2021