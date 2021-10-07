New leader for White Center Food Bank

The White Center Food Bank, which also serves part of south West Seattle, has a new executive director, though she’s not new to the WCFB. Here’s the announcement we received this morning:

The White Center Food Bank Board of Directors has announced Carmen Smith as the new Executive Director of the organization.

Carmen joined us in February 2017 as Community Outreach Manager where she worked her way up through organization development and community engagement division before moving into an Associate Executive Director and then Interim Executive Director for the last several months. Carmen comes to us with a robust background in food equity. From her experience working with international hunger relief organizations to grassroots nonprofits in food justice, she knows that relationships are the most vital part of any organization. Carmen has her Master’s in Public Administration from the Maxwell School. As the Executive Director, she brings this understanding to nurture invaluable partnerships for the White Center Food Bank. The WCFB is amidst several projects, including finding a new location, Carmen’s leadership in this important work has already proven invaluable.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, please join us in welcoming Carmen to her new role as the Executive Director. Her passion and dedication to the work at hand is obvious and inspiring.” said Gabbi Gonzales, White Center Food Bank Board President.