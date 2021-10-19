Little one in the family? Neighborhood House offers free early-learning programs

From Neighborhood House:

Neighborhood House has spaces for FREE early learning programs for families, from pregnant women through children age 5. This includes in-person programs at our High Point Center in West Seattle. We offer preschool, toddler classes, and home visiting.

Available to families living in Central Seattle, South Seattle, West Seattle, Burien, and Tukwila.

To enroll, visit bit.ly/FreeEarlyLearning or call 206-209-7563 or 206-403-7544.