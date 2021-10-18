In-person City Council forum and more for your West Seattle Monday

(Sunday sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight:

DOG SWIM: First of six days when Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) opens its pool to dogs before closing and cleaning it for the offseason. 4:30-6 pm. Details in our preview.

IN-PERSON CITY COUNCIL FORUM: The four candidates for the only two City Council positions on the general-election ballot – citywide Positions 8 and 9 – will be in West Seattle for an in-person forum tonight, 7 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (35th/Nyrtle). It’s open to the public, and will also be livestreamed. Our preview has details.

OPEN D&D: Drop-in play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

TRIVIA AT THE GOOD SOCIETY: Weekly trivia at The Good Society Public House (California/Lander) at 7 pm with Jesse from Trivia o Muerte – more info in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA AT THE SKYLARK: 7:30 pm with Quizfix, weekly trivia at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

Are we missing something happening today/tonight? Text 206-293-6302 – thank you!