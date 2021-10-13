Highland Park Improvement Club’s post-fire town hall, and what else is up for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

Quick look at some of what’s on our calendar for the rest of today/tonight:

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Tom Reese)

PHOTO EXHIBITS: Come to Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) 4-6 pm to see Tom Reese‘s photo exhibits focused on the Duwamish River and Longfellow Creek, including the image above – more info in our calendar listing.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: The monthly meeting starts at 6 pm online with a presentation about Native American homelessness. Participation information is in our calendar listing.

HPIC POST-FIRE TOWN HALL: 7 pm online, come hear what’s ahead for Highland Park Improvement Club and how you can help. Participation info is here.

OPEN MIC: The weekly open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – signups start at 7:30 (but the line often forms earlier, the club says), performances at 8:30.

KARAOKE: The second karaoke night of the week at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) has moved to Wednesdays, 8 pm-1 am.

Are we missing something? If it’s happening today/tonight, please text our hotline ASAP, 206-293-6302 – thank you!