HAPPENING NOW: Costumes on the run @ West Seattle Monster Dash Family Fun Event

Though the full West Seattle Monster Dash 5K is “virtual” again this year, the in-person Kids’ Dash/Family Fun Event is happening right now, until 1 pm. We were at the White Center Cooperative Preschool play area (10806 12th Ave SW) for the first of several “dashes” they planned to run today.

This is a chance to show off your costume. Parents too!

There’s a registration fee, which benefits the nonprofit West Seattle Cooperative Preschools, and includes a Monster Dash T-shirt.

Follow the signs to the back of the school and you can’t miss the canopies. Kids can do crafts as well as participate in the dash (five laps around the sport court).

P.S. As noted in our morning preview, there’s still time – through Halloween – to register for the virtual 5K and enter the drawing for a jersey that the Sounders fan in your life would love. (Here’s how.)

  • Eilene October 23, 2021 (11:46 am)
    This is so adorable! What a great way for not only for the kids to show off their costumes, but an event to be enjoyed by their whole family. Kudos to the creative folks that planned this and hope they get a good amount for the preschools.

