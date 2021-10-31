HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest trick-or-treating

(First trick-or-treater!)

Two big events are happening in The Junction in the next four hours – the West Seattle Farmers’ Market in its usual place, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska, and West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest trick-or-treating along the sidewalks throughout the business district. See the map of “treat stations’ here – and look for merchants giving out treats, too. This all goes until 2 pm – we’re on scene at the plaza on the southwest corner of California/Alaska, and we’ll be adding photos and updates.