HAPPENING NOW: Second-to-last South Delridge Farmers’ Market of the season, with more than food

Omie from Afella Jollof Catering – serving chicken dibi with yellow rice – is one of the vendors you’ll find today at the South Delridge Farmers Market, on the grounds of Hope Academy at 9421 18th SW until 3 pm. Produce sellers include Regeneration Farm from Woodinville:

In the booth are Antoine and Andrew. And we found much more than food at today’s market – until 2:30 pm, you can get vaccinated:

They have all three vaccines available (including Pfizer boosters). Also at the market today, Miss Bea and Luis from the Seattle Public Library:

If you’re interested in adopting your nearest storm drain(s), come to the market to get a free kit from Seattle Public Utilities:

You’ll even find Sound Transit reps there to talk about future West Seattle light rail:

Last market of the first-ever season is November 13th; market managers tell us they’re hoping to offer this more frequently next year!